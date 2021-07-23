Bonham Public Library creates new way families read together

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham Public Library created a new way for families to read together, after a successful trial run last summer, the public library put in permanent storytelling posts at Powder Creek Park for the community to enjoy.

“It just feels great that we are able to finally do this,” Hayden said.

Library Director for Bonham Public Library, John Hayden, said he had this vision to enhance reading for the community in a creative way for some time now.

He said it’s all about making a difference within the community.

“We are here for them, we are here to enrich lives, my grandmother always put in me how to make a difference so that’s what we are trying to do with the library trying to make a difference in people’s lives,” Hayden said.

Hayden said he first had the idea in May, they used temporary posts, but vandalism and weather destroyed them, so he knew he had to bring the project back stronger.

Hayden said having the posts at Powder Creek Park is the perfect place.

“What a great opportunity is go outside and have people be able to read and have that going on so that’s why we did that temporary one and have the permanent one is even better now cause people can enjoy this beautiful park even more now,” Hayden said.

$7,000 was donated to cover the cost of the project.

“When you have a dream when you have a vision and it feels like it doesn’t get to the point where it gets done and it’s finally done you’re excited about it and it’s also relief as well but now we have to come up with all the stories to put in there but it’s just exciting it’s an exciting time for this community,” Hayden said.

Hayden plans to change out the stories each month to line up with holidays and things going in town.

“Getting outside the house, getting off the tablets, getting off the computer and spending some time with nature and reading a book along the way, that’s what it’s all about,” Hayden said.

