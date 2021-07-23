Choctaw Cultural Center officially open

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - After 8 years in the making, the Choctaw Cultural Center opened Friday.

“I am very interested in learning more about our culture and what better way than to come here,” Hall said.

Jina Hall is a Choctaw member from Durant, and said she has been looking forward to the opening of Choctaw Cultural Center ever since it was announced.

Hall said her main reason for coming is to learn more about her history and to experience the lifestyle her ancestors once lived.

“Oh it’s very interesting, I knew parts of it but getting the actual facts is very fulfilling,” Hall said.

Choctaw Cultural Center is a way for everyone to learn about Choctaw history and identity.

“I’m just thoroughly excited to have the grand opening of our Choctaw Cultural Center where we can highlight and showcase our history and culture to the world,” Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said.

Visitors from all over came out to experience what the exhibit is all about.

Other Tribe leaders made an appearance along with Oklahoma state officials.

“Our culture was fading very little but now I feel like it’s coming back a lot because lots of people are coming here and are learning more about the culture and the more that they learn the more it’ll stay alive,” Amos said.

Melina Amos is the District two Little Miss Choctaw Nation from Broken Bow and said she is excited to finally share and learn her history with others.

“We can learn more of our culture and to learn everything that our ancestors did for us and to learn how they made moccasins, baskets, and more,” Amos said.

Admission is free for Choctaw Nation members, $12 for adults, and there are discounted admissions for children, veterans, senior citizens and college students.

