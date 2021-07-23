Texoma Local
Illegal marijuana grow busted in Love County

By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - According to Love County Sheriff Mary Grisham the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics informed his office that they were investigating a marijuana grow in Love County. Early this morning law enforcement made their move.

What they found at the site proved to be well worth the investigation.

“During the search we found 2,331 plants worth about three and a half million dollars” Grisham said.

Additionally roughly 65 thousand dollars in cash and cashier checks were found at the scene. Sheriff Grisham says that no firearms or other weapons were found at the location.

He also does not suspect that those involved were directly selling the drugs, but supplying them to someone else.

“What made it illegal is they didn’t have an Oklahoma Medical marijuana authority license or an Oklahoma bureau of narcotics license” Grisham said.

Police arrested Chong Chen and Zhimou Chen on charges of cultivation.... illegal under state and Federal law.

This is the latest in a string of illegal marijuana grows that have been busted in southern Oklahoma. Local dispensary owners are hopeful that as more of these illegal grows pop up they will be stopped quicker.

“It might make the authorities look harder at people and put more eyes on people” said The Highest Choice owner Eric Gonzalez. “But again if you’re doing everything you need and should be you shouldn’t have nothing to worry about.” (Gonzalez)

Sheriff Grisham says that the investigation is on going but does not suspect a connection to other recent busts across the area.

He says that as long as people continue to grow illegally they will be there to stop them.

“If the growers are not going to get their license we’ll find out about it and do everything we can to shut them down.”

