Local athletes highlighted in Big 12 football programs

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXII) - Several Texoma area football players will be looking to make an impact for Big 12 football teams this season.

The 2021 college football season is setting up to be one of the most anticipated in recent years. Especially in the Big 12. Lucky for us, we get to watch Texoma talent every Saturday.

Starting at Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy has five Texoma players on his squad. Silas Barr out of Pottsboro is ready for his freshman year, and former Plainview Indian Eli Russ heads into his second season in Stillwater.

“At this point, they seem to be heading in the right direction,” Gundy said. “If you play that position, you have to be a tough guy. We develop toughness in that position. I’m pleased with where those two guys are right now in the stage of their career.”

On the defensive line, Muenster native Kody Walterschied is looking to take the next step after recording 6 tackles last season.

“He continues to grow and develop as a player,” Gundy said. “He plays really hard. He’s got a lot of his brothers nasty attributes, where he just loves to play football. He’ll be in games more this year, looking forward to seeing him make plays.”

On top of that, former Plainview A+ Athlete Tyler Berryhill is making a name for himself as a walk-on and so is Price Daube from Sulphur. This pair of Texoma players is giving Gundy something to have high praise for.

“For those two guys, seeing them come in, get in the weight room, change their bodies, make something out of themselves, to stick with it and make friends. Go to bowl games, for me as a coach, I enjoy seeing that as much as I do winning big games.”

Down in Ft. Worth, Plainview native Blake Nowell looks to put his size and speed on full display for the Horned Frogs. He did in Texoma for many years and he’s already making an impression on his quarterback.

“He’s working extremely hard,” quarterback Max Duggan said. “Obviously he’s getting bigger in the weight room, he’s getting faster, he’s putting his time in, working with us and in the film room.”

It was common to hear the name Ronnie Hart here in Texoma for many years. He just about did it all for the Leonard Tigers. Now he hopes to make an impact in Lubbock.

“He’s in a fight to be in the conversation to be in the room,” Tech had coach Matt Wells said. “He’s done a good job in the off season program. Going through spring ball, getting his body bigger, he’s in a very competitive room right now.”

Former Paris lineman Elijah Ellis is making an impression on Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.

“He brings a smile to my face because I think he is one of the more improved guys from spring,” Aranda said. “You’ve always had a great potential as a player.”

