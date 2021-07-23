Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man finds Ardmore soldier’s WWII dog tag in Italy, sends home

Archie Patton's dog tag
Archie Patton's dog tag(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A dog tag lost nearly 80 years ago in Italy during World War II has made its way back home to Ardmore.

JUst under the surface of the Italian town of Pisa lie mementos of war - glasses, coins, pins, and dogtags.

Davide Fezzouglio And his two friends call themselves the WWII Tuscany Hunters.

Using metal detectors, they search through former military camps.

“In one of them, a huge one, we found the dog tag of Archie Patton,” Fezzouglio said. “He was an Ardmore, Oklahoma resident and he was a farmer in his daily life. Then he was drafted and he became an infantryman.”

After finding Patton’s tag, Fezzouglio reached out to his family on Facebook and sent them the tag.

“When we saw a smile on the relatives face, when they received this pieces of military history, we feel like we did our job,” Fezzouglio said.

Patton’s family sent back photos, and Fezzouglio learned that Patton was awarded a Purple Heart after he was wounded in action by artillery shell fragments. Patton was part of the Red Bull 24th Infantry Division.

“It was one of the first ones to fight in Europe for the longest time,” Fezzouglio said.

Fezzouglio saidhe recognized the patch immediately. The Red Bulls fought in the Liberation of Italy.

“They were courageous, they were brave and they fought for a different country,” Fezzouglio said.

He’s found around twenty dog tags so far. he said it feels good to reunite the tags with family and he loves hearing their owner’s stories.

“They happened 70 years ago,” Fezzouglio said. “But when I am in this field with my friends, it’s like traveling back in time.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two years ago a Sherman teenager was found in Colorado, alive, after she and another teenager...
Former Sherman runaway recounts days before she was found
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman.
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman
Gainesville motel robbed at gunpoint.
Gainesville motel robbed at gunpoint
Brigitte Jones' injuries lead family to believe it wasn’t a hit and run.
Family of Colbert hit and run victim says they want answers
Baby born 11 weeks early finally able to leave TMC NICU after 82 days
Baby survives being born 11 weeks early

Latest News

The third and final of the Bryan County Jail escapees was caught Friday morning in Louisiana.
Third and final Bryan County Jail escapee caught
Changes to medical marijuana program improve access – and delivery
Illegal marijuana grow busted in Love County
Bonham Public Library creates new way for families to read together at Powder Creek Park
Bonham Public Library creates new way families read together
27-year-old Lee King is suspected in an OKC carjacking and a double shooting in Sequoyah County.
Man suspected in series of Okla. shootings captured in Dallas