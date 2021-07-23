Man finds Ardmore soldier’s WWII dog tag in Italy, sends home

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A dog tag lost nearly 80 years ago in Italy during World War II has made its way back home to Ardmore.

JUst under the surface of the Italian town of Pisa lie mementos of war - glasses, coins, pins, and dogtags.

Davide Fezzouglio And his two friends call themselves the WWII Tuscany Hunters.

Using metal detectors, they search through former military camps.

“In one of them, a huge one, we found the dog tag of Archie Patton,” Fezzouglio said. “He was an Ardmore, Oklahoma resident and he was a farmer in his daily life. Then he was drafted and he became an infantryman.”

After finding Patton’s tag, Fezzouglio reached out to his family on Facebook and sent them the tag.

“When we saw a smile on the relatives face, when they received this pieces of military history, we feel like we did our job,” Fezzouglio said.

Patton’s family sent back photos, and Fezzouglio learned that Patton was awarded a Purple Heart after he was wounded in action by artillery shell fragments. Patton was part of the Red Bull 24th Infantry Division.

“It was one of the first ones to fight in Europe for the longest time,” Fezzouglio said.

Fezzouglio saidhe recognized the patch immediately. The Red Bulls fought in the Liberation of Italy.

“They were courageous, they were brave and they fought for a different country,” Fezzouglio said.

He’s found around twenty dog tags so far. he said it feels good to reunite the tags with family and he loves hearing their owner’s stories.

“They happened 70 years ago,” Fezzouglio said. “But when I am in this field with my friends, it’s like traveling back in time.”

