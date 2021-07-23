Man suspected in series of Okla. shootings captured in Dallas

ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - After six days, the man suspected in a series of shootings across Oklahoma has been arrested.

Pushmataha County Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock and Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park confirm Lee King was arrested in Dallas around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Further details surrounding his arrest have not been released.

King is suspected in an Oklahoma City carjacking on Saturday night that left a woman seriously injured.

Investigators also believe King is responsible for shooting two men in the face in Vian, Okla. that same day.

It is believed the men had stopped to help King when the car he was driving ran out of gas.

At 4:30 Sunday morning, King was spotted in Pushmataha County when Antlers police tried to stop him.

That’s when he abandoned the car he was driving and ran off on foot.

Later, at around 8:20 that morning, King was picked up on SOS Thrift Store’s surveillance camera in town.

Deputies say his last known sighting was on HWY 271, near Beaver Creek Bridge at around 10 a.m.

He is now in the Dallas County jail.

His bond has not yet been set.

