Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man suspected in series of Okla. shootings captured in Dallas

27-year-old Lee King is suspected in an OKC carjacking and a double shooting in Sequoyah County.
27-year-old Lee King is suspected in an OKC carjacking and a double shooting in Sequoyah County.
27-year-old Lee King is suspected in an OKC carjacking and a double shooting in Sequoyah County.(Dallas County Jail)
By Jen Phillips
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - After six days, the man suspected in a series of shootings across Oklahoma has been arrested.

Pushmataha County Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock and Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park confirm Lee King was arrested in Dallas around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Further details surrounding his arrest have not been released.

King is suspected in an Oklahoma City carjacking on Saturday night that left a woman seriously injured.

Investigators also believe King is responsible for shooting two men in the face in Vian, Okla. that same day.

It is believed the men had stopped to help King when the car he was driving ran out of gas.

At 4:30 Sunday morning, King was spotted in Pushmataha County when Antlers police tried to stop him.

That’s when he abandoned the car he was driving and ran off on foot.

Later, at around 8:20 that morning, King was picked up on SOS Thrift Store’s surveillance camera in town.

Deputies say his last known sighting was on HWY 271, near Beaver Creek Bridge at around 10 a.m.

He is now in the Dallas County jail.

His bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two years ago a Sherman teenager was found in Colorado, alive, after she and another teenager...
Former Sherman runaway recounts days before she was found
A man was shot and killed Monday night at the Quick Stop Food Store on SH-56 in Savoy.
Man shot and killed in Savoy, alleged shooter not charged
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman.
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman
Sherman Planning and Zoning approves 903 Brewers for new location.
Sherman Planning and Zoning approves 903 Brewers for new location
Devin Davis
Man accused of driving to Sherman for child sex crimes

Latest News

20-year-old Wendell Alexander is the suspect in a shooting that injured one man in Wright City...
Man suspected in Wright City shooting has been caught
SISD & DISD offering free meals during the upcoming school year
SISD & DISD offering free meals during the upcoming school year
They expect to complete construction by next June, and hope to be operating by late fall, early...
ODOT building new Port of Entry in Colbert
ODOT building new Port of Entry in Colbert