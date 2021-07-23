Oklahoma police fatally shoot armed man in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Duncan police fatally shot an armed man who pointed the weapon at officers.

OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman says police responding to a Thursday domestic disturbance report were met by 43-year-old Shawn Tillison, who was pointing a weapon in the air.

Arbeitman said Tillison refused to drop the weapon, then pointed it at officers.

Arbeitman said police then shot Tillison dead.

Arbeitman said only that “multiple” officers were on the scene and didn’t know if they were placed on paid leave.

Duncan police referred all questions back to the OSBI, which is investigating.

