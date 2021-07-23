Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma police fatally shoot armed man in Duncan

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Duncan police fatally shot an armed man who pointed the weapon at officers.

OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman says police responding to a Thursday domestic disturbance report were met by 43-year-old Shawn Tillison, who was pointing a weapon in the air.

Arbeitman said Tillison refused to drop the weapon, then pointed it at officers.

Arbeitman said police then shot Tillison dead.

Arbeitman said only that “multiple” officers were on the scene and didn’t know if they were placed on paid leave.

Duncan police referred all questions back to the OSBI, which is investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two years ago a Sherman teenager was found in Colorado, alive, after she and another teenager...
Former Sherman runaway recounts days before she was found
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman.
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman
Gainesville motel robbed at gunpoint.
Gainesville motel robbed at gunpoint
Brigitte Jones' injuries lead family to believe it wasn’t a hit and run.
Family of Colbert hit and run victim says they want answers
20-year-old Wendell Alexander is the suspect in a shooting that injured one man in Wright City...
Man suspected in Wright City shooting has been caught

Latest News

John O'Connor
Stitt taps Tulsa man for AG despite ‘not qualified’ rating
Oklahoma School for the Deaf has chosen the Bison to replace Indians as the official school...
Okla. School for the Deaf’s new mascot Bison replaces Indians
Ada to become Purple Heart City
Archie Patton's dog tag
Man finds Ardmore soldier’s WWII dog tag in Italy, sends home