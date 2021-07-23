Texoma Local
Third and final Bryan County Jail escapee caught

The third and final of the Bryan County Jail escapees was caught Friday morning in Louisiana.
The third and final of the Bryan County Jail escapees was caught Friday morning in Louisiana.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office announced early Friday morning Stoney Ellis, the last of the three jail escapees, was caught in Sulphur, Louisiana.

Ellis, along with Billy Don Payne and Roger Lee Mayfield escaped from the Bryan County Jail early Monday morning.

Mayfield and Payne have already been found and have since been taken into custody.

As of Friday morning, Ellis is in the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

