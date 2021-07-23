Military veteran says Sherman motel harassed him and service dog

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A military veteran says he was harassed by management, and asked to leave a Sherman motel all because of his service dog.

“He came to the room and told me I had to leave,” said Sherman military veteran Eric Krapf.

Krapf recalls his short trip home in Sherman on July 15, when he checked into the Days Inn Motel on U.S. Highway 75 and FM-1417.

Online, the Motel states they welcome service dogs but, Krapf says that wasn’t the case in his experience.

“I never expected anything of anybody but I do expect to be treated with respect the way I do others,” Krapft said. “That was clearly not going to happen there.”

Krapf says Friday he was told through a front desk clerk multiple times that the owner of the motel wanted them out.

A 20-year military veteran, Krapf says he suffers from traumatic brain injury. His service dog Shaw-a Belgian Malinois, helps him daily.

“She sent him (desk clerk) back and he said verbatim, from her, that she did not care that he was a service animal, and she wanted us gone,” Krapf said.

Sherman police were called, and told News 12 that Krapf wasn’t breaking any laws. According to Texas State Law, Title 8, Ch. 121, service dogs are allowed to be anywhere their owners are.

In fact, Krapf says his dog didn’t show aggression toward anyone.

“I was just so blown away,” said Krapf. “Really it’s embarrassing being from Texas- I brag on being from Texas- and even more embarrassing that it happened in my hometown.”

After police left, Krapf says he was asked to leave again by the motel staff. He says the owner of the hotel wasn’t there at the time of the incident and says she was calling the desk clerk, and communicating through them to get him to leave.

“What do we have to do to remove you from the hotel? We just want you to leave.” Krapf recalls the final conversations with motel staff before deciding to leave.

“I don’t have to take that harassment. If someone is just so disgusted with a military member and his service dog that much, then you don’t deserve my business. So, I just left,” Krapf said.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts corporate sent this statement to News 12:

“We’re troubled by the allegations surrounding this incident as they’re not reflective of our brand values. We support our veterans and expect our franchisees to welcome service animals as the law requires. While this hotel is independently owned and operated, please know we take these concerns seriously and are investigating with the hotel’s owner.”

