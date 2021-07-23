Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Military veteran says Sherman motel harassed him and service dog

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A military veteran says he was harassed by management, and asked to leave a Sherman motel all because of his service dog.

“He came to the room and told me I had to leave,” said Sherman military veteran Eric Krapf.

Krapf recalls his short trip home in Sherman on July 15, when he checked into the Days Inn Motel on U.S. Highway 75 and FM-1417.

Online, the Motel states they welcome service dogs but, Krapf says that wasn’t the case in his experience.

“I never expected anything of anybody but I do expect to be treated with respect the way I do others,” Krapft said. “That was clearly not going to happen there.”

Krapf says Friday he was told through a front desk clerk multiple times that the owner of the motel wanted them out.

A 20-year military veteran, Krapf says he suffers from traumatic brain injury. His service dog Shaw-a Belgian Malinois, helps him daily.

“She sent him (desk clerk) back and he said verbatim, from her, that she did not care that he was a service animal, and she wanted us gone,” Krapf said.

Sherman police were called, and told News 12 that Krapf wasn’t breaking any laws. According to Texas State Law, Title 8, Ch. 121, service dogs are allowed to be anywhere their owners are.

In fact, Krapf says his dog didn’t show aggression toward anyone.

“I was just so blown away,” said Krapf. “Really it’s embarrassing being from Texas- I brag on being from Texas- and even more embarrassing that it happened in my hometown.”

After police left, Krapf says he was asked to leave again by the motel staff. He says the owner of the hotel wasn’t there at the time of the incident and says she was calling the desk clerk, and communicating through them to get him to leave.

“What do we have to do to remove you from the hotel? We just want you to leave.” Krapf recalls the final conversations with motel staff before deciding to leave.

“I don’t have to take that harassment. If someone is just so disgusted with a military member and his service dog that much, then you don’t deserve my business. So, I just left,” Krapf said.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts corporate sent this statement to News 12:

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two years ago a Sherman teenager was found in Colorado, alive, after she and another teenager...
Former Sherman runaway recounts days before she was found
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman.
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman
27-year-old Lee King is suspected in an OKC carjacking and a double shooting in Sequoyah County.
Man suspected in series of Okla. shootings captured in Dallas
20-year-old Wendell Alexander is the suspect in a shooting that injured one man in Wright City...
Man suspected in Wright City shooting has been caught
Gainesville motel robbed at gunpoint.
Gainesville motel robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

MSU discusses how local business feel about hiring millennials
Oklahoma supports local businesses with inaugural Weekend of Local
Choctaw Cultural Center officially open to the public after 8 years in the making
Choctaw Cultural Center officially open
Oklahoma police fatally shoot armed man in Duncan
John O'Connor
Stitt taps Tulsa man for AG despite ‘not qualified’ rating