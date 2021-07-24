Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two years ago a Sherman teenager was found in Colorado, alive, after she and another teenager...
Former Sherman runaway recounts days before she was found
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman.
Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman
27-year-old Lee King is suspected in an OKC carjacking and a double shooting in Sequoyah County.
Man suspected in series of Okla. shootings captured in Dallas
20-year-old Wendell Alexander is the suspect in a shooting that injured one man in Wright City...
Man suspected in Wright City shooting has been caught
Gainesville motel robbed at gunpoint.
Gainesville motel robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends political clout to McAuliffe
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push forward on the January 6th committee.
Unlikely partners Pelosi and Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance