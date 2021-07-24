Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County builds home #42

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County started building their 42nd Grayson county home on Saturday.

“And I’m so excited and delighted to say that I am a homeowner of Grayson County,” Boyd said.

Yolanda Boyd will be a Grayson county home owner all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization to help people in need across the U.S. find an affordable place to live, by building and improving homes in the area.

“We are very very excited about building house number 42 and the thing is, when we are building this house we are always looking ahead to the other families who can be served and who need to be served so we want to serve not just this family and not just the next family but the many families in this community who need safe and affordable homes,” Mealy said.

Director of Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County, Laurie Mealy, said the application process is a long one.

Applicants are required to complete a number of volunteer hours with the organization to be eligible for a home.

Mealy said Boyd exceeded the amount of hours needed, and has over 500 volunteer hours.

“After I made my hours I continued on volunteer for something that I love and something that I stand for which is building homes for families,” Boyd said.

Building homes is all volunteer based and will take about four months to complete.

Building will take place every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday until finished.

Mealy hopes to have Boyd moved into her new home by Thanksgiving.

“We work with people who want to own a house and are in need of home ownership and then can repay that affordable 0 percent interest free mortgage,” Mealy said.

This is the first house to be built in the College Park Overlay area.

Saturday was supposed to be the day the walls go up but due to weather, will have to wait until next week, but that’s not stopping Boyd’s mood of celebration.

“I’m happy, I’m certainly elated, I’m overwhelmed and most of all, I’m blessed,” Boyd said.

