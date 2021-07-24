Texoma Local
Homestead youtubers hold first Southern Oklahoma Youtube Meet Up

Oklahoma Youtube Meet Up t shirt
Oklahoma Youtube Meet Up t shirt(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Brandon Eddy runs a popular homestead youtube page with his family. His page, Rustic Woodwork and Family, provides instructional videos on a wide variety of topics.

“We raise animals so we show how we raise animals we show how we build things,” Eddy said. “I build wooden American flags. We just show people.”

But Eddy is far from the only youtuber in OKLAHOMA who does this. Many of the people behind these channels have connected with each other online but recently, Eddy had the idea to bring them together.

“We announced it on our youtube channels and other channels announce it and then word of mouth it just shows up,” Eddy said.

Two months later the first Southern Oklahoma Youtube Meet Up became a reality, bringing together some of the most popular homestead youtubers in the area.

Some of their subscribers also showed up to meet the people who have provided them with so much instruction.

“Most of the companies out there don’t have a ton of stuff so we naturally turn to youtube videos to search for how do i do this how do i do that,” said homestead youtube subscriber Gary Walker. “Some of these homesteaders are how we got started.”

According to Eddy, bringing together creators and their audiences is what the event is all about.

“Just to show the subscribers our appreciation for them watching our videos,” said Eddy.

This may have been the first meet up for this group but it certainly wont be the last.

“I think its something that we’re going to do every year so hopefully it gets bigger and bigger every year we do.”

