Spirit of Oklahoma truck hits road block in restoration

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The historic Spirit of Oklahoma truck is undergoing restoration in Calera, but the restoration crew says they’ve run into a road block.

It returned to Oklahoma soil earlier this month to be brought back to life before heading to its final home at the Tulsa Fire Museum.

But this week, Calera fire said the truck’s model is no longer manufactured by Freightliner so the parts needed to refurbish the piece of history aren’t available.

Now they’re resorting to salvage yards or any other possible means to track down parts like a new windshield, headlight bezels and side and rear lights.

