Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Spirit of Oklahoma truck hits road block in restoration

Now back on Oklahoma soil, the journey from Massachusetts began earlier this week by an...
Now back on Oklahoma soil, the journey from Massachusetts began earlier this week by an Oklahoma man who says the trip was personal.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The historic Spirit of Oklahoma truck is undergoing restoration in Calera, but the restoration crew says they’ve run into a road block.

It returned to Oklahoma soil earlier this month to be brought back to life before heading to its final home at the Tulsa Fire Museum.

But this week, Calera fire said the truck’s model is no longer manufactured by Freightliner so the parts needed to refurbish the piece of history aren’t available.

Now they’re resorting to salvage yards or any other possible means to track down parts like a new windshield, headlight bezels and side and rear lights.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military veteran says he was harassed by management, and asked to leave a Sherman motel all...
Military veteran says Sherman motel harassed him and service dog
The third and final of the Bryan County Jail escapees was caught Friday morning in Louisiana.
Third and final Bryan County Jail escapee caught
27-year-old Lee King is suspected in an OKC carjacking and a double shooting in Sequoyah County.
Man suspected in series of Okla. shootings captured in Dallas
20-year-old Wendell Alexander is the suspect in a shooting that injured one man in Wright City...
Man suspected in Wright City shooting has been caught
Two years ago a Sherman teenager was found in Colorado, alive, after she and another teenager...
Former Sherman runaway recounts days before she was found

Latest News

The reopening also falls on the center’s 11 year anniversary.
Chickasaw Cultural Center reopens after 16 months
Oklahoma Youtube Meet Up t shirt
Homestead YouTubers hold first Southern Oklahoma YouTube Meet Up
Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County started building home number 42 on Saturday
Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County builds home #42
MSU discusses how local business feel about hiring millennials
Oklahoma supports local businesses with inaugural Weekend of Local