VYPE predicts local 5A district rankings
(KXII) -VYPE Magazine has released it’s district predictions for the upcoming high school football season in Oklahoma. Here’s a look the local predictions for Class 5A.
In District 1, the Ardmore Tigers are picked to finish in the top spot. The Tigers are coming off a 4-4 season that included a first round win in the playoffs. The district has plenty of parody which could make for a tight race for the title.
Ardmore was a young team in 2020 but brings back plenty of experience on both sides of the ball.
”Last year we went 4-4. We got to play eight ball games, you know with the COVID situation, but all those kids played and a lot of those kids are back,” said Tigers head coach Josh Newby. “So that’s what’s exciting about this year is we’re not starting from scratch. You know these kids got a little experience under their belts and they’re expected and they’ve been working hard this summer.”
Class 5A-Distirct 1
1. Ardmore
2. El Reno
3. MacArthur
4. Duncan
5. Altus
6. Noble
7. Southeast
District 3
1. McAlester
2. Coweta
3. Bishop Kelley
4. Shawnee
5. Durant
6. Edison
7. East Central
8. Will Rogers
