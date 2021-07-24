VYPE predicts local 5A district rankings

(KXII) -VYPE Magazine has released it’s district predictions for the upcoming high school football season in Oklahoma. Here’s a look the local predictions for Class 5A.

In District 1, the Ardmore Tigers are picked to finish in the top spot. The Tigers are coming off a 4-4 season that included a first round win in the playoffs. The district has plenty of parody which could make for a tight race for the title.

Ardmore was a young team in 2020 but brings back plenty of experience on both sides of the ball.

”Last year we went 4-4. We got to play eight ball games, you know with the COVID situation, but all those kids played and a lot of those kids are back,” said Tigers head coach Josh Newby. “So that’s what’s exciting about this year is we’re not starting from scratch. You know these kids got a little experience under their belts and they’re expected and they’ve been working hard this summer.”

Class 5A-Distirct 1

1. Ardmore

2. El Reno

3. MacArthur

4. Duncan

5. Altus

6. Noble

7. Southeast

District 3

1. McAlester

2. Coweta

3. Bishop Kelley

4. Shawnee

5. Durant

6. Edison

7. East Central

8. Will Rogers

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.