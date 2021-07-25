Texoma Local
Ardmore kids beat the heat at trampoline park

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With high temperatures during the summer, kids are searching for places to get out energy and meet new friends while still staying in the air conditioning.

Team member Lyric Mayfield said the air conditioning is part of why she decided to come to Urban Air for a summer job- she didn’t want to be outside sweating.

“I don’t like the heat. I like to be cool,” Mayfield said. “You meet a lot of new kids and the cool parents, and you build a bond with the kids while you work here. So it’s pretty cool.”

Mayfield said she’s seen more visitors such as Douglas Houtz come to the park since summer began.

“In the summer or the winter this is really good because temperature controlled,” Houtz said. “Then the safety’s really good here too. I noticed things are really well padded.”

Houtz said he takes his grandkid Grant to the park cause it’s clean and it’s safe.

“There’s a lot of things they can do and we don’t have to worry about them getting lost,” Houtz said.

More than just trampolines, Urban Air has a ball pit, a dodge ball court, a battle beam, and a climbing wall all indoors.

“When I come here, there’s a lot of stuff,” Grant Houtz said.

KXII asked Grant if he had any recommendations for first time visitors and he said the most important thing for a fun time is showing up.

“I recommend if their parents say they have to do the chores first, I would recommend doing them first,” Grant said.

Mayfield said even when she sees kids every day, they still have a good time because there’s plenty to do.

