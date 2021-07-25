Big 12 Football Tour-Texas Longhorns

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Texas Longhorns head into the 2021 season under the new leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian comes to Austin after spending the last two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, setting multiple school and national records.

The Big 12 might be a pass first league but Sarkisian’s offensive philosophy begins with the ground game. He’ll look to second-year back Bijan Robinson to set the tone.

”Every year that I’ve called plays in college football, I’ve had a 1,000 yard rusher. I think that’'s a center point of what we do offensively. I think that’s where things begin,” said Sarkisian. “We believe in the play-action-pass, we believe in the run-pass-option. Those two things work a lot better when you have to feel like you have to defend the run. Bijan definitely has all the physical traits to do it. I think he has the mental traits to do it.”

“You know I’ll do whatever I can to help the team whether it’s 25 carries, whether it’s 10 carries. You just have to be productive on everything that you do,” said Robinson. “I’m just ready for anything that comes and I just have to be prepared physically and mentally for all all that’s coming next season.”

The Longhorns were picked to finish third in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma and Iowa State.

