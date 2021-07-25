Texoma Local
Chickasaw Cultural Center reopens after 16 months

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - One of the centerpieces of the Chickasaw Nation officially reopened its doors Saturday.

After closing due to the pandemic in March, the Chickasaw Cultural Center is back in business.

The reopening also falls on the center’s 11 year anniversary.

The 184 acre facility gives an informative and immersive look into the life of the early Chickasaws.

The opening included cultural demonstrations like stomp dancing, beading and basketry.

The cultural center is open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

