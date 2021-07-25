Motorcyclist dead after crash in McCurtain county

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle into a semi truck in McCurtain county Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the 65-year-old rider was headed westbound on State Highway 3 near Broken Bow when he struck the back of a pick up that was attempting to turn left from the westbound lane.

The rider was thrown off the bike and struck a semi truck that was headed eastbound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by Bunch Singleton Funeral Home.

The driver and passengers of both the pick up truck and the semi truck were not injured in the crash.

The report states the case to be inattention of the motorcyclist.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.