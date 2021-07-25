Texoma Local
VYPE Magazine predicts local 4A district rankings

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) -VYPE Magazine’s predicts the district rankings for the upcoming Oklahoma high school football season. Here’s a look at the local districts in Class 4A.

In District 2, the Ada Cougars are picked to finish 4th and make the postseason. The Cougars are led by first-year head coach Brad O’Steen who previously served as the head coach at Lone Grove. Ada is looking to improve upon last season’s success with included a playoff win.

”Lets go be the best we can be and whatever that is, it is what it is,” said O’Steen. “So right now we’re just in the beginning phases of installing an offense and a defense and just getting to know the kids and adjust to the Ada standard.”

Class 4A-District 2

1. Tuttle

2. Cushing

3. Blanchard

4. Ada

5. John Marshall

6. Harrah

7. Tecumseh

8. Classen SAS

District 4

1. Poteau

2. Hilldale

3. Broken Bow

4. Sallisaw

5. Fort Gibson

6. McLain

7. Muldrow

8. Stilwell

