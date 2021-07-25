Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Whitewright 12U hosts Night at the Ballpark

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -The Whitewright 12U All-Star Baseball team hosted a night at the ballpark as a way to raise money for the team’s upcoming trip to the Dixie World Series in Laurel, Mississippi.

Both the 12U and 10U teams advanced to the World Series.

The event featured a home run derby, kickball game, cornhole tournament, as well as concessions and baked good.

The funds raised will go towards the team’s travel costs such as hotels, meals, and gas.

“We’re very thankfully to all the different families and kiddos that have come out tonight to help our team raise the money to head to Mississippi,” said team coordinator Brittani Dodson. “We’ve also had several family members in town, who their kids have already graduated but have been part of the youth league that have come forward and donated a little bit of money to help us as well.”

The Dixie World Series begins Friday, July 30 and runs through August 5.

The team will also participate in Chili’s Gives Back on Tuesday, July 27. If you eat at Chili’s in Sherman that day and mention the Whitewright 12U All-Stars, the restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds the team.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military veteran says he was harassed by management, and asked to leave a Sherman motel all...
Military veteran says Sherman motel harassed him and service dog
The third and final of the Bryan County Jail escapees was caught Friday morning in Louisiana.
Third and final Bryan County Jail escapee caught
27-year-old Lee King is suspected in an OKC carjacking and a double shooting in Sequoyah County.
Man suspected in series of Okla. shootings captured in Dallas
20-year-old Wendell Alexander is the suspect in a shooting that injured one man in Wright City...
Man suspected in Wright City shooting has been caught
Two years ago a Sherman teenager was found in Colorado, alive, after she and another teenager...
Former Sherman runaway recounts days before she was found

Latest News

VYPE Predictions-Class 4A
VYPE Magazine predicts local 4A district rankings
Big 12 Football Tour-Texas Longhorns
Big 12 Football Tour-Texas Longhorns
VYPE Predictions-Class 4A
VYPE Predictions-Class 4A
VYPE Predictions-5A
VYPE predicts local 5A district rankings