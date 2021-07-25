Whitewright 12U hosts Night at the Ballpark

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -The Whitewright 12U All-Star Baseball team hosted a night at the ballpark as a way to raise money for the team’s upcoming trip to the Dixie World Series in Laurel, Mississippi.

Both the 12U and 10U teams advanced to the World Series.

The event featured a home run derby, kickball game, cornhole tournament, as well as concessions and baked good.

The funds raised will go towards the team’s travel costs such as hotels, meals, and gas.

“We’re very thankfully to all the different families and kiddos that have come out tonight to help our team raise the money to head to Mississippi,” said team coordinator Brittani Dodson. “We’ve also had several family members in town, who their kids have already graduated but have been part of the youth league that have come forward and donated a little bit of money to help us as well.”

The Dixie World Series begins Friday, July 30 and runs through August 5.

The team will also participate in Chili’s Gives Back on Tuesday, July 27. If you eat at Chili’s in Sherman that day and mention the Whitewright 12U All-Stars, the restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds the team.

