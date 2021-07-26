Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Bezos offers NASA billions for lunar mission contract

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The race is on to get back to the moon.

Jeff Bezos is offering NASA up to $2 billion if his rocket company is given a contract for a second human landing system (HLS) to Earth’s nearest neighbor.

In April, the space agency awarded an HLS contract to SpaceX, the company owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Bezos wants to provide a second option.

If granted, Bezos and Blue Origin would build another lunar lander to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since 1972.

In a proposal sent to NASA on Monday, the Amazon founder said he will waive any payments for the next two fiscal years – up to $2 billion.

“Unlike Apollo, our approach is designed to be sustainable and to grow into permanent, affordable lunar operations,” Bezos said in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Blue Origin launched its first flight with people into space this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII
Motorcyclist dead after crash in McCurtain county
One woman is now without a home in Pottsboro, after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Pottsboro fire leaves home total loss
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Now back on Oklahoma soil, the journey from Massachusetts began earlier this week by an...
Spirit of Oklahoma truck hits road block in restoration
A military veteran says he was harassed by management, and asked to leave a Sherman motel all...
Military veteran says Sherman motel harassed him and service dog

Latest News

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this...
WH: Travel restrictions will remain in place
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke, heat dome may worsen air quality in East
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
A private security guard gives directions to people looking to get vaccinated, as banners...
California to require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for state workers