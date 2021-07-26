Bonham church celebrates 150 years

Bonham, Texas (KXII) - Bethlehem Baptist Church celebrated 150 years today.

The church was formed about two blocks from its current location inside a home.

Pastor Stuart Courtney said he’s seen guests come from all over Texoma and even DFW to mark the moment.

Plus, they received declarations of recognition from U.S. and Texas senators and the Texas Governor.

“You don’t have that many milestones without God’s grace,” said Courtney. “So, we are a church that is grateful. We have a great history, great tradition here in the city of Bonham, and we’re just grateful to be in the community and serving the community.”

He said he’s hoping to build a new sanctuary in the future to expand and keep serving the community.

