Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Bonham church celebrates 150 years

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bonham, Texas (KXII) - Bethlehem Baptist Church celebrated 150 years today.

The church was formed about two blocks from its current location inside a home.

Pastor Stuart Courtney said he’s seen guests come from all over Texoma and even DFW to mark the moment.

Plus, they received declarations of recognition from U.S. and Texas senators and the Texas Governor.

“You don’t have that many milestones without God’s grace,” said Courtney. “So, we are a church that is grateful. We have a great history, great tradition here in the city of Bonham, and we’re just grateful to be in the community and serving the community.”

He said he’s hoping to build a new sanctuary in the future to expand and keep serving the community.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military veteran says he was harassed by management, and asked to leave a Sherman motel all...
Military veteran says Sherman motel harassed him and service dog
KXII
Motorcyclist dead after crash in McCurtain county
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Now back on Oklahoma soil, the journey from Massachusetts began earlier this week by an...
Spirit of Oklahoma truck hits road block in restoration
Oklahoma police fatally shoot armed man in Duncan

Latest News

One woman is now without a home in Pottsboro, after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Pottsboro fire leaves home total loss
Texoma teen publishes book
Texoma teen publishes book
Homestead YouTubers hold first Southern Oklahoma YouTube Meet Up
Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County builds home #42