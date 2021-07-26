Texoma Local
Lots of Heat, Just a Few Tuesday Storms

Drying out, heating up into the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures on Monday ran about 5 degrees above normal, it may be a degree or two cooler on Tuesday before temperatures shoot upward again for the weekend, readings as high as 103 degrees are possible by Fri-Sat.

Water vapor imagery shows a weak low aloft to our east, it may bring a few showers/storms Tuesday before it leaves our weather picture and shifts us to a high and dry weather regime through the weekend.

The steering winds forecast shows an upper high to our northwest gradually building southward and pretty much directly over us by this weekend, meaning 100+ weather is likely.

Meanwhile, Futurecast shows a few thunderstorms here and there Tuesday, coverage will be quite spotty, hence the 20% chance.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, 10% Showers

Friday: Mostly Sunny, 10% Showers

Saturday:  Sunny, Very Hot

Sunday: Sunny, Very Hot

Monday: Sunny, Very Hot

Tuesday: Sunny, Very Hot

Wednesday: Sunny, Very Hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

