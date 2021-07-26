Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII
Motorcyclist dead after crash in McCurtain county
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
One woman is now without a home in Pottsboro, after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Pottsboro fire leaves home total loss
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Now back on Oklahoma soil, the journey from Massachusetts began earlier this week by an...
Spirit of Oklahoma truck hits road block in restoration

Latest News

Shopper reacts after a two-year-old in Colorado dies falling from an escalator.
Shopper reacts to mall escalator accident involving death of 2-year-old
A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.
2-year-old dies after falling over escalator at mall
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
The United States' post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq is coming to an end.
America's post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq coming to an end