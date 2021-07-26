Texoma Local
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring doorbell camera captured video about 9 p.m. July 25, 2021. What did you see?(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH TEXAS (KXII) - Reports of a possible meteor flooded into the KXII newsroom Sunday night.

The reports came after 9 p.m. from across northeast Texas.

Some reports indicated a loud noise along with the fireball. Several videos and photos showed a round, bright light heading toward the Earth.

Fireball over northeast Texas this evening (Sunday, July 25) just before 9 PM Central Time. Eyewitness reports still...

Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Sunday, July 25, 2021

NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office said the event was not part of the Perseid meteor shower, which happens each Summer.

“Objects causing fireballs are usually not large enough to survive passage through the Earth’s atmosphere intact, although fragments, or meteorites, are sometimes recovered on the ground,” according to NASA.

According to new data obtained, the object became visible 53 miles above Sulphur Springs and burned out/exploded 4.1 seconds later, nearly 35 miles above DeKalb. The object was reportedly traveling at more than 50,000 miles per hour.

Do you have videos or photos from the sighting? You can submit them here.

