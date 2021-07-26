Pottsboro fire leaves home total loss

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - One woman is now without a home in Pottsboro, after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

Preston firefighters say it happened at 12:44 p.m. on Little Ole Trail.

They say the woman who lives there was not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to remove all the pets from the home safely.

Pottsboro, Locust and Airport fire fighters also responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.