VYPE Magazine predictions local 3A district

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -VYPE Magazine has released district predictions for the upcoming Oklahoma high school football season. Here’s a look at District 2 in Class 3A.

This district made up of almost all local teams, with the Plainview Indians picked to finish first this season. The Indians went 5-4 last season and return nine starters on offense.

”You know, I think it gives you a little bit of positive pressure I guess to go out and try to perform every week,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “Traditionally the team that’s won our district has done really well in the playoffs. So we’re just going to try and be up to the challenge every week and be ready to go.”

This disrict features plenty of talented teams. Lat season, four of the eight teams finish above .500, which means that 1-4 spot could go anyone’s way.

Class 3A District 2

1. Plainview

2. Sulphur

3. Lone Grove

4. Madill

5. Pauls Valley

6. Kingston

7. Dickson

8. Little Axe

