VYPE Magazine predicts local 2A districts

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KXII) - We continue to break down the predicted district rankings, picked by VYPE Oklahoma football magazine, with Class 2A. The Atoka Wampus Cats are picked to finish 3rd in district 6, which would put them in the playoffs for the 3rd consecutive season. Which is quite the turn around for a team that won a combined five games in the five seasons before Jacob Cupp took command.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve had some great kids,” said Cupp. “Kids that wanted to work hard, and get better, do the things it took to win. I think it’s just now starting to pay off for those guys, and the guys that graduated in the past. The kids now are seeing the benefit of it.”

Class 2A-District 4

1. Marlow

2. Frederick

3. Davis

4. Lindsay

5. Comanche

6. Coalgate

7. Marietta

8. Tishomingo

Class 2A-District 6

1. Eufaula

2. Antlers

3. Atoka

4. Idabel

5. Hugo

6. Valliant

7. Wilburton

8. Hartshorne

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

