With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.(Source: Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step toward moving to the Southeastern Conference.

They notified the Big 12 that they would not be renewing an agreement than binds the league’s members through 2025.

The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their exiting grant of rights agreements.”

The “grant of rights” gives the conference control of the school’s media rights and runs concurrent with the Big 12′s television contracts with ESPN and Fox.

Texas and Oklahoma had been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly. 

