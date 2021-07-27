Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is “under consideration,” as the more infectious Delta variant surges across the United States and a significant chunk of Americans still refuse the shot.

Speaking Tuesday after delivering remarks at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden affirmed that his administration was considering the possibility in response to a reporter’s question.

His comments come the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements, saying that the administration would “continue to look at ways to protect our workforce and save more lives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother has been taken into custody after she wanted for murder and child abduction out of...
Murder, child abduction suspect caught in Bryan County
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charges.
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charge
The state of Oklahoma has dropped its murder case against a man charged in the 2019 beating...
Ada murder case won’t be prosecuted, DA’s office says
One woman is now without a home in Pottsboro, after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Pottsboro fire leaves home total loss

Latest News

Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
Many employers are putting COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place.
EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots