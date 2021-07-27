Charges filed against murder, child abduction suspect

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is in custody after Monday’s amber alert out of Wagoner county ended in Bryan county.

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Sabrina Spurlock shot and killed her father and then took off with her 2 kids. An amber alert went out in Texoma counties around 7:30 Monday night. Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after it went out, a motel in Atoka spotted Spurlock’s vehicle and called police.

They said Caddo police tried to stop Spurlock going southbound on U.S. Highway 69/75. That’s when she sped off.

One of the two children in the car was in the front seat without a seatbelt.

Bryan County Undersheriff Joey Tucker said agencies around Bryan county came together quickly to make sure the kids were safe.

“Durant was able to put up spikes along 69/75. I believe at one point she did hit one of those spikes and ended up stopping. So once that was done they were able to get her out of the vehicle, get her into custody and then take custody of those children who were absolutely fine,” said Tucker.

Tucker said it was the community’s effort in finding the kids that brought Spurlock into custody.

“The amber alert worked exactly the way it was supposed to. I had calls from private citizens all night last night especially after that last one saying hey we got out of our house, we’re driving around looking for this vehicle. Which is amazing, that just shows how great and tight knit of a community we have here in Bryan county,” said Tucker.

The city of Caddo police have filed charges against Spurlock for eluding a police officer, child endangerment and flight to avoid out of Wagoner county.

Wagoner county is investigating the murder charge.

Spurlock is being held in the Bryan County Jail. Tucker said the children have been picked up by family members.

