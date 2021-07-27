Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ex-airman sentenced to 45 months for leaking drone info

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Nashville Police Department is Daniel...
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Nashville Police Department is Daniel Everette Hale, who is charged in federal court in Alexandria, Va., under the World War I-era Espionage Act.(Nashville Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former Air Force intelligence analyst was sentenced to 45 months in prison on Tuesday for leaking top secret information about the U.S. government’s drone strike program to a journalist.

Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, has said he was motivated by guilt when he disclosed to an investigative reporter details of a military drone program that he believed was indiscriminately killing civilians in Afghanistan far from the battlefield.

In issuing the sentence, U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady cited the need to deter others from disclosing government secrets and told Hale that he had other options besides sharing classified information with a reporter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother has been taken into custody after she wanted for murder and child abduction out of...
Murder, child abduction suspect caught in Bryan County
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charges.
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charge
The state of Oklahoma has dropped its murder case against a man charged in the 2019 beating...
Ada murder case won’t be prosecuted, DA’s office says
One woman is now without a home in Pottsboro, after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Pottsboro fire leaves home total loss

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill
Sen. Chuck Schumer says bipartisan infrastructure talks have "reached a critical moment" and...
Infrastructure talks at critical moment, Schumer says