Heat Advisories Extended thru Wed. Evening

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Wednesday evening for Heat Index values that may get as high as 108 degrees. Pace yourself, take shade breaks and stay super-hydrated as our heat wave will last through Sunday.

Weather analysis: Water vapor imagery shows strong high pressure that’s responsible for the heat dominating much of the nation’s central and western regions. Texoma is well south of the core of the high at this time, meaning the air is hotter to our north than it is here…for now.

The steering winds forecast shows this feature pretty much directly over us by the weekend, meaning 100-plus degree weather is likely. After that, a front passes and knocks temperatures down nicely for next week, along with a chance of rain Sun-Mon.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: Sunny and Very Hot

Friday: Sunny and Very Hot

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, not as hot

Monday: 40% Thunderstorms, cooler

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority