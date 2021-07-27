Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Heat Advisories Extended thru Wed. Evening

Searing Saturday Heat, Sunday Front also in The Forecast
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Wednesday evening for Heat Index values that may get as high as 108 degrees. Pace yourself, take shade breaks and stay super-hydrated as our heat wave will last through Sunday.

Weather analysis: Water vapor imagery shows strong high pressure that’s responsible for the heat dominating much of the nation’s central and western regions. Texoma is well south of the core of the high at this time, meaning the air is hotter to our north than it is here…for now.

The steering winds forecast shows this feature pretty much directly over us by the weekend, meaning 100-plus degree weather is likely. After that, a front passes and knocks temperatures down nicely for next week, along with a chance of rain Sun-Mon.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: Sunny and Very Hot

Friday: Sunny and Very Hot

Saturday:  Mostly Sunny, Very Hot

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, not as hot

Monday: 40% Thunderstorms, cooler

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

A mother has been taken into custody after she wanted for murder and child abduction out of...
Murder, child abduction suspect caught in Bryan County
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charges.
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charge
The state of Oklahoma has dropped its murder case against a man charged in the 2019 beating...
Ada murder case won’t be prosecuted, DA’s office says
One woman is now without a home in Pottsboro, after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Pottsboro fire leaves home total loss

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley