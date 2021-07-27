Texoma Local
Semi crashes into bridge near Marietta on I-35

A semi truck rolled over and crashed into a bridge Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 near Marietta.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A semi truck rolled over and crashed into a bridge Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 near Marietta.

Oklahoma troopers said as of noon northbound drivers should expect delays around exit 21 where the highway is down to one lane.

The front half of the semi tractor was ripped in half when it hit the bridge, and the wreck tore up the guardrail nearby.

Troopers said there were no injuries in the crash.

The overpass will be inspected before it reopens.

