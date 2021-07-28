Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Arizona couple narrowly escapes off-road flash flood

By Monica Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) – All across the state, summer storms have caused significant flooding, filling roads and washes with floodwaters.

A Scottsdale couple found out the hard way just how quickly you can end up in the middle of a flash flood, even though they believed they had taken every precaution while off-roading near Sycamore Creek on Sunday.

“It came so quick,” Richard Chavez said. “Hit the tires, and as soon as it hit the tires it went into my engine.”

Chavez said as soon as it started raining, the couple decided to head back. But they started recording video as water rushed over the road they came in on.

With their only escape route now blocked by fast-moving water, Chavez said he felt trapped.

“I go off-roading a lot and I go off edges, but that I wasn’t prepared for, wasn’t trained,” he said. “I actually got scared. I never get scared when I go off-roading but that shook me up.”

Capt. Tom Taylor with the Phoenix Fire Department said it’s important to know what you’ll be facing before heading off-road.

“Do your research if you’re going to be going out, especially recreationally, camping or four-wheeling,” he said. “See ... what the weather prediction is.”

Despite the surprise, Taylor said the couple did the right thing by leaving the canyon once it started to rain and seeking higher ground.

“Turn around if you can if that’s at all possible. If you’re stuck in the water, get to higher ground,” he said.

“I think just a foot to two feet of water is enough to wash just about any vehicle off a road, so they were on a dirt road there, so that’s an even worse situation.”

One thing Taylor said people have a hard time grasping during flash floods is that it’s not just about water being washed through the valley. There are also broken branches and debris, like furniture and metal trash cans.

Chavez said he’ll never forget the experience.

“It’s something my dad always told me to be careful about, and I finally experienced it, which I’ve seen on videos and stuff, but I never thought I would drive right into one.”

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Gainesville are up in arms, after a social media post went viral over the weekend-...
Gainesville restaurant apologizes after customer review goes viral
A mother has been taken into custody after she wanted for murder and child abduction out of...
Murder, child abduction suspect caught in Bryan County
The city of Caddo police have filed numerous charges against Sabrina Spurlock including child...
Charges filed against murder, child abduction suspect
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charges.
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charge
A semi truck rolled over and crashed into a bridge Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 near...
Semi crashes into bridge near Marietta on I-35

Latest News

Gray Television's InvestigateTV presents a full-length documentary highlighting the hardships...
Bridging the Great Health Divide documentary highlights shortcomings and solutions in rural American health care
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested
COVID patient has leg amputated
Mississippi man says going unvaccinated could cost you a limb
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?