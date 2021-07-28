Bel Air Village Begins Construction

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Construction for Sherman’s newest development is finally underway.

On its 280 acres of land, the village will have a mix of single-family and multi-family homes for 8,000 future residents, along with other amenities like restaurants, event venues, and something everyone can use in the Texas heat: a lagoon.

“With the lagoon feature, it’s going to be like nothing else in our area, certainly in the county, maybe within four or five counties, so we’re really excited about that feature,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. “The good news is that it’s open to the public, so you don’t have to live here to use the amenities.”

The land sits near the intersection of Highway 75 and FM-1417, just across from surrounding neighborhoods.

Resident Mary Lou Hockridge said she’s lived there for 34 years, and the growth comes as no surprise.

“Sherman is developing fast, and they need space, and they need the area to be developed for people to move into, so it is a good idea,” said Hockridge.

The city said the project could cost anywhere from half a billion to a billion dollars.

“We’re just excited our city is continuing to grow, that people are choosing to live here because we offer so many amenities, so many things that folks find appealing,” said Plyler.

There’s no official deadline for the project yet, but they say they’re hoping to start seeing homes completed by the end of the year.

