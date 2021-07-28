Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Bel Air Village Begins Construction

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Construction for Sherman’s newest development is finally underway.

On its 280 acres of land, the village will have a mix of single-family and multi-family homes for 8,000 future residents, along with other amenities like restaurants, event venues, and something everyone can use in the Texas heat: a lagoon.

“With the lagoon feature, it’s going to be like nothing else in our area, certainly in the county, maybe within four or five counties, so we’re really excited about that feature,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. “The good news is that it’s open to the public, so you don’t have to live here to use the amenities.”

The land sits near the intersection of Highway 75 and FM-1417, just across from surrounding neighborhoods.

Resident Mary Lou Hockridge said she’s lived there for 34 years, and the growth comes as no surprise.

“Sherman is developing fast, and they need space, and they need the area to be developed for people to move into, so it is a good idea,” said Hockridge.

The city said the project could cost anywhere from half a billion to a billion dollars.

“We’re just excited our city is continuing to grow, that people are choosing to live here because we offer so many amenities, so many things that folks find appealing,” said Plyler.

There’s no official deadline for the project yet, but they say they’re hoping to start seeing homes completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Gainesville are up in arms, after a social media post went viral over the weekend-...
Gainesville restaurant apologizes after customer review goes viral
A mother has been taken into custody after she wanted for murder and child abduction out of...
Murder, child abduction suspect caught in Bryan County
The city of Caddo police have filed numerous charges against Sabrina Spurlock including child...
Charges filed against murder, child abduction suspect
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
A semi truck rolled over and crashed into a bridge Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 near...
Semi crashes into bridge near Marietta on I-35

Latest News

One pump at 4 Denison Lone Star Food Stores has been designated to give 2 cents per gallon of...
Douglass Distributing gas pump project benefits Denison ISD
The 3 steps for heat safety are stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.
Local doctor shares extreme heat safety tips
Bel Air Village Begins Construction
Bel Air Village Begins Construction
Local doctor shares extreme heat safety tips