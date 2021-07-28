Denison ISD to revisit COVID-19 plan ahead of school year

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that he won’t back down from a May order he issued barring Texas schools from requiring facemasks this fall.

With recent data on active COVID-19 cases in Grayson County the Denison ISD school board decided to revisit their plan for the school year at their board meeting Tuesday.

“We were really excited about reconnecting with our community, back to a more normal school year where we invite our parents in on a regular basis,” said David Kirkbride, assistant superintendent for administration. “We’re going to have to take a look at that in terms of essential visitors only.”

Kirkbride said the plans ahead of the school year will be revisited every few weeks as the summer winds down.

Kirkbride said the school mask policy will also be fluid and can change according to the tide of COVID cases in the county.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also adjusted their COVID-19 guidelines. Recommending that vaccinated people go back to wearing masks indoors in parts of the US where the virus is surging.

Even suggesting masks for those who are vaccinated because of the contagiousness of the delta variant.

The CDC is also recommending indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“We’ve had a wonderful summer and we were looking forward to seemingly getting started, but with cases going up recently we’re going to have to take another look at that,” Kirkbride said.

The school board did confirm they will not be providing the option for remote learning because they’ve gotten no funding for it through the state.

Denison ISD confirmed there were zero positive cases among band members, athletes and summer school students in the first half of the summer.

In Oklahoma, school districts are not allowed to implement mask mandates for unvaccinated students.

However, if a state of emergency is put in place schools will have to follow those guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.