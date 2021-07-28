Texoma Local
Douglass Distributing gas pump project benefits Denison ISD

One pump at 4 Denison Lone Star Food Stores has been designated to give 2 cents per gallon of gas to Denison ISD.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Douglass Distributing fuel pumps started a fundraiser benefiting Denison students.

One pump at 4 Denison Lone Star Food Stores has been designated to give 2 cents per gallon of gas to Denison ISD.

Douglass Distributing said they chose Denison because of their school spirit.

If their school spirit makes this fundraiser successful for everyone, it will be continued indefinitely.

Denison ISD said Douglass Distributing has been one of the best community partners for the district.

”What we’ll do with it once we get into the schools is whatever our directors and business office feel like is in the best interest of our students. First and foremost it is for our students and for our classrooms,” said Denison ISD director of communications, Brian Eaves.

Douglass Distributing said they will reevaluate the pump’s success every August starting in 2022.

Locations with the “Yellow Jacket Pride” pump:

  • 4411 N US Hwy 75
  • 3029 Texoma Drive
  • 2810 W Morton Street
  • 3315 W FM 120

