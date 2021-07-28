Texoma Local
Grayson Co. child porn fugitive arrested in Indiana

Thomas Graham Siebert, 71, was captured Tuesday in Butler, Indiana.
Thomas Graham Siebert, 71, was captured Tuesday in Butler, Indiana.(Grayson Co. District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER, Ind. (KXII) - Another Grayson County child sex crime fugitive has been apprehended in another state, this time in Indiana.

District attorney Brett Smith said Thomas Graham Siebert, 71, was arrested Tuesday in Butler, Indiana.

Siebert had an outstanding warrant for possession of child pornography from August 2017. He was indicted on five counts in January of 2019.

Smith said Grayson County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigator Don Tran located Siebert and arranged for his arrest with the Butler Police Department.

He will be transported to the Grayson County Jail.

