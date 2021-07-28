Heat Advisories Through Thursday

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Thursday evening for “feels like” numbers that may get as high as 108 degrees. Pace yourself, take shade breaks, and stay super-hydrated as our heat wave will last through Sunday.

Weather analysis: Water vapor imagery shows strong high pressure that’s responsible for the heat dominating much of the nation’s central and western regions. Texoma is well south of the core of the high at this time, meaning the air is hotter to our north than it is here, that will gradually change as the high shifts southeastward this weekend.

After blazing hot numbers Friday and Saturday, the high begins to drift westward by Sunday. The clockwise flow around the high will press a rare early August cold front our way with a chance of rain, followed by significantly cooler weather for next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny and Very Hot

Friday: Sunny and Very Hot

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot

Sunday: 30% Thunderstorms late day

Sunday night: 50% Showers/thunderstorms

Monday: 30% Thunderstorms AM

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority