Lamar County Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

Lamar County Courthouse evacuated after note indicating a bomb inside the building was found
Lamar County Courthouse evacuated after note indicating a bomb inside the building was found(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A bomb squad has cleared the Lamar County Courthouse after a threat shut it down early Tuesday afternoon.

Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said the courthouse does not have any bombs inside. The Plano Bomb Squad’s dog sniffed it out and it has been cleared, the courthouse is safe to reopen Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Cass said the department first heard about the situation around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after someone found a note in a stall of a downstairs bathroom, saying there was a bomb in an upstairs courtroom.

The Sheriff’s office searched and found nothing, but they wanted to be sure, so they called Plano Bomb Squad for extra precaution.

The Sheriff said their work is not finished. Now, their investigation will turn to who put that note there and why.

