Local outdoor group schedules Blue River clean up

ARDMORE, Okla.(KXII) - A local nonprofit is rolling up their sleeves to clean up a recreation area that needs some TLC.

The Blue River public fishing and hunting area reported trash being found across the camp site on Tuesday morning, specifically abandoned floats and tubes.

Local Michael Harris saw the post and sprung into action.

Harris started his nonprofit organization, Mike Harris Fishing and Outdoors, with the intention of donating fishing supplies to children and cleaning up local fishing sites.

He, along with his nonprofit have their sights set on Blue River camping ground for their next undertaking.

The group is asking for volunteers on August 14th to help clean up the camp site.

He says that he knows cleaning up the current mess will not be a permanent solution but hopes that his example will inspire others to prevent the next mess.

“As fisherman we always try and leave the place cleaner than when we find it,” said Harris. “But its disturbing especially somewhere as beautiful as that area you know. Its a very peaceful and beautiful area and to trash it like that is really just disrespectful.”

This will be the groups second clean up project since they started up.

The organization is also seeking sponsorship from local businesses so they can offer supplies and lunch to those who help.

For more information on how you can get involved you can visit the organizations facebook page here.

