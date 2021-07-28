Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles is out of the team competition with an apparent leg injury.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

The organization said Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother has been taken into custody after she wanted for murder and child abduction out of...
Murder, child abduction suspect caught in Bryan County
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charges.
Former Oak Ridge city secretary facing theft charge
The state of Oklahoma has dropped its murder case against a man charged in the 2019 beating...
Ada murder case won’t be prosecuted, DA’s office says
A semi truck rolled over and crashed into a bridge Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 near...
Semi crashes into bridge near Marietta on I-35

Latest News

In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set
An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house
Denison ISD to revisit COVID-19 plan ahead of school year.
Denison ISD to revisit COVID-19 plan ahead of school year
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers