VYPE Magazine predicts local districts for Class A,B, and C

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -VYPE Magazine released preseason district rankings for the upcoming Oklahoma high school football season. Here’s a look at the local district for Class A, B, and C.

Ringling picked No.1 in Class A-4. The Blue Devils coming off a trip to the state semifinals last year and are looking to reload. The team lost some key players from last season but have a solid group of seniors to lean on. Blue Devils head coach Philip Koons doesn’t put much stock in the rankings.

”I never really liked being picked first. It kind of puts a lot of pressure on everybody,” said Koons. “The kids are probably more proud of that than I am and I think it’s kind of based on what we’ve done the last three years. Every year it’s a new challenge, you’ve got a new roster. We’ve got a good returning group of seniors that will play a lot for us.”

Class A-District 4

1. Ringling

2. Dibble

3. Wayne

4. Elmore City-Pernell

5. Rush Springs

6. Stratford

7. Healdton

8. Wynnewood

Class A-District 7

1. Wewoka

2. Okewmah

3. Konawa

4. Allen

5. Mounds

6. Savanna

7. Stroud

8. Liberty

Class B-District 4

1. Velma-Alma

2. Caddo

3. Alex

4. SW Covernant

5. Strother

6. Bray-Doyle

Class C-District 2

1. Mt. View-Gotebo

2. Fox

3. Grandfield

4. Thackerville

5. Maysville

6. Paoli

7. Ryan

8. Temple

