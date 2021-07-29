Ardmore police host pool party for community

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -The Ardmore Police Department is holding a party for members of the city to get to know officers on Friday at the Ardmore Community Water Park.

Sergeant Brice Woolly said it’s important for the police force to interact with the community outside of emergency calls.

“It’s a little bit different atmosphere for our officers and we really enjoy that because it’s just so much more engaging when there’s not an emergency situation going on,” Wooly said.

Alicia Henry with Ardmore Parks and Rec said they always get to do the fun events but the police department doesn’t.

“They wanted to do something fun for a summer bash,” Henry said. “They wanted to partner with us to have a fun free community event so they could get to know the community better.”

Woolly said they’re wanting to build a rapport and therapy K-9 Rip is leading the way.

“All he knows to do is just be a dog,” Woolly said. “And that’s what’s so thrilling about it, he doesn’t even have to try. He doesn’t know anybody’s agenda or what’s really going on. Just being a poodle puppy and loving kids and adults alike.”

Rip and several other officers will be attending the party. Woolly said Rip is hoping to dip a paw in the water. The party has free admission and free food, but Henry said you don’t want to be late- the pool can only hold 300 people.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at the Ardmore Community Water Park.

