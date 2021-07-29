Bells athlete, Tanner Carter, signs with Western

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Bells multi-sport athlete Tanner Carter sign with Western Texas College to play baseball. Carter was the district MVP in baseball in 2021, and says he’s glad the day is finally here.

“It’s definitely been a long time coming,” said Carter. “It’s been a journey. I just feel thankful that I finally signed to go play somewhere.”

