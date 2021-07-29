Cartwright woman hit by car on Denison Dam

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright woman was flown to a Dallas area hospital after she was struck by her own vehicle while walking on the Denison Dam early Thursday morning.

Oklahoma troopers said just after 1 a.m. Stevie J. Carr, 22, was northbound on State Highway 91 on the Denison Dam when her vehicle stalled.

Carr then abandoned her vehicle, with no lights, and started walking.

Another northbound vehicle ran into her car, pushing it into her while she was walking.

Carr was flown to Medical City Plano for road rash.

No one else was injured in the collision.

