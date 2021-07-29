Heat Advisories Extended Through Friday..

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Friday evening for “feels like” numbers that may get as high as 108 degrees Friday afternoon. Pace yourself, take shade breaks, and stay super-hydrated as our heat wave will last through Sunday.

Weather analysis: Water vapor imagery shows strong high pressure that’s responsible for the heat centered over Kansas, it will dip southward toward Texoma before diverting westward on Sunday. This pathway opens the door to a northerly flow aloft, allowing a rare early-August cold front to traipse through our skies.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected as the front passes Sunday night/Monday morning followed by considerably cooler and less humid weather for the first week of August. Nice!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny and Very Hot

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot

Sunday: 20% Thunderstorms late day

Sunday night: 60% Showers/thunderstorms

Monday: 40% Thunderstorms a.m.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 20% Showers

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority