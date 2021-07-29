Kueckelhan Rodeo back in the saddle this weekend

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - After a one year hiatus, one of Texoma’s biggest summer events is back this weekend. The Kueckelhan Ranch Rodeo starts tonight in Bonham.

Family run for over 60 years, Kueckelhan Ranch is ready to welcome everyone back to the rodeo.

“We’re happy to be at it again in 2021,” said Marty Kueckelhan, manager of Kueckelhan Ranch.

Kueckelhan said they chose to stay closed last year, but are excited to open their gates to thousands of rodeo fans this Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

“The response we’ve gotten from our area and our city and our community and surrounding area, it’s humbling you know,” said Kueckelhan.

His father had a dream to start a rodeo in 1956.

“Built an arena out of hardwire panels and didn’t have any grandstands and he borrowed church pews from the local Corinth Baptist Church. And he put them on a flatbed truck and that was his grandstands in 1956,” said Kueckelhan.

It’s been family owned and operated ever since.

“We’ve grown and added and we try to improve each year and upgrade and so here we are today still at it 66 years later,” said Kueckelhan.

And has become a staple in families all around Texoma.

“In some respects it’s sort of like a family reunion. I even met a lady in Clarita, Oklahoma that said her husband proposed to her here, which is kind of neat. And just many heartwarming stories like that,” said Kueckelhan.

He said they’ll have the usual events like bull riding, calf roping and steer wrestling, and will welcome back Pro Rodeo Announcer Anthony Lucia.

“Whether you’re a rodeo fan or you don’t know anything about rodeo you will be entertained,” said Kueckelhan.

Advanced sale tickets are closed, but you can still get tickets at the gate.

