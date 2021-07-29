Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Kueckelhan Rodeo back in the saddle this weekend

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - After a one year hiatus, one of Texoma’s biggest summer events is back this weekend. The Kueckelhan Ranch Rodeo starts tonight in Bonham.

Family run for over 60 years, Kueckelhan Ranch is ready to welcome everyone back to the rodeo.

“We’re happy to be at it again in 2021,” said Marty Kueckelhan, manager of Kueckelhan Ranch.

Kueckelhan said they chose to stay closed last year, but are excited to open their gates to thousands of rodeo fans this Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

“The response we’ve gotten from our area and our city and our community and surrounding area, it’s humbling you know,” said Kueckelhan.

His father had a dream to start a rodeo in 1956.

“Built an arena out of hardwire panels and didn’t have any grandstands and he borrowed church pews from the local Corinth Baptist Church. And he put them on a flatbed truck and that was his grandstands in 1956,” said Kueckelhan.

It’s been family owned and operated ever since.

“We’ve grown and added and we try to improve each year and upgrade and so here we are today still at it 66 years later,” said Kueckelhan.

And has become a staple in families all around Texoma.

“In some respects it’s sort of like a family reunion. I even met a lady in Clarita, Oklahoma that said her husband proposed to her here, which is kind of neat. And just many heartwarming stories like that,” said Kueckelhan.

He said they’ll have the usual events like bull riding, calf roping and steer wrestling, and will welcome back Pro Rodeo Announcer Anthony Lucia.

“Whether you’re a rodeo fan or you don’t know anything about rodeo you will be entertained,” said Kueckelhan.

Advanced sale tickets are closed, but you can still get tickets at the gate.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Gainesville are up in arms, after a social media post went viral over the weekend-...
Gainesville restaurant apologizes after customer review goes viral
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed.
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed
The city of Caddo police have filed numerous charges against Sabrina Spurlock including child...
Charges filed against murder, child abduction suspect
Bel Air Village Begins Construction
Construction begins on Bel Air Village in Sherman

Latest News

Teens workers take on summer jobs to fill vacant positions
Teens workers take on summer jobs to fill vacant positions
Several weeks ago, Mercy Hospitals announced employees will need to be vaccinated before...
Local state representative asks Gov. Stitt to ask businesses to hold off on vaccine mandates
Teens workers take on summer jobs to fill vacant positions
Teens filling vacant jobs
Several weeks ago, Mercy Hospitals announced employees will need to be vaccinated before...
Local state representative asks Gov. Stitt to ask businesses to hold off on vaccine mandates