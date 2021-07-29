Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Outside the Bryan County Courthouse family and friends of Nichole Humphres gathered to pray and remember the woman she was just one week after she was shot in the head and killed.

“She was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a sister, she was a strong woman,” said Leif Litrell, a friend of Humphres. “Justice has to be served. Things like this can’t keep going on.”

They gathered to sing, light candles, release baloons with personal messages for Humphres and share memories.

Durant Police arrived at the 1200 block of North Second Avenue at the Forest Hill Apartments on July 21 to find Humphres unresponsive with a towel covering a bullet wound on the left side of her head.

In their investigation, they identified the weapon that was used to kill her as a small caliber handgun but were unable to identify who it belonged to.

Police were able to identify Humphres friend, Makayla Patino, as the shooter.

“There has to be a call for change sooner or later and what better time than behind a tragedy,” Litrell said.

Patino was questioned at the scene but later released by Durant Police.

James Starlin was close with Humphries and said they did everything together. Including raising three children, one set of twins included, and called her his rock.

Durant Police have asked the OSBI to assist in investigating the shooting. Although no arrests have been made at this time the shooting has not been ruled accidental.

The family said Patino was not welcomed at the vigil Wednesday night.

Patino told Durant police at the apartment that the shooting was an accident.

Humphries’ family says the next step in preserving her memory is getting her justice.

